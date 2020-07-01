All apartments in Charlotte
525 Katonah Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

525 Katonah Avenue

525 Katonah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 Katonah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Bungalow home in the popular Seversville community! Rocking chair front porch. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Fun designer tile like pattern in kitchen. Just painted and craftsman features in every room. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Renovated bathroom. Shaded, flat back yard and a nice deck off kitchen. Yard will be fenced in November! Located in a cul de sac with easy access to greenway. Hop on and be at Blue Blaze brewery in 2 minutes or jump onto trails to hit midtown. Minutes from all that Uptown has to offer: BOA Panther's Stadium, Time Warner arena, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Music Factory, 7th Street Market, fabulous restaurants , shopping and local breweries, dog parks. This neighborhood is right next to the Irwin Creek and Stewart Greenway which runs near Johnson and Wales University and connects to a designated city bike route at 4th Street, good for bicycle commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Katonah Avenue have any available units?
525 Katonah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Katonah Avenue have?
Some of 525 Katonah Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Katonah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 Katonah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Katonah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Katonah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 525 Katonah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 525 Katonah Avenue offers parking.
Does 525 Katonah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Katonah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Katonah Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 Katonah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 Katonah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 Katonah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Katonah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Katonah Avenue has units with dishwashers.

