525 Katonah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Bungalow home in the popular Seversville community! Rocking chair front porch. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Fun designer tile like pattern in kitchen. Just painted and craftsman features in every room. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite and stainless appliances. Renovated bathroom. Shaded, flat back yard and a nice deck off kitchen. Yard will be fenced in November! Located in a cul de sac with easy access to greenway. Hop on and be at Blue Blaze brewery in 2 minutes or jump onto trails to hit midtown. Minutes from all that Uptown has to offer: BOA Panther's Stadium, Time Warner arena, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Music Factory, 7th Street Market, fabulous restaurants , shopping and local breweries, dog parks. This neighborhood is right next to the Irwin Creek and Stewart Greenway which runs near Johnson and Wales University and connects to a designated city bike route at 4th Street, good for bicycle commuters.