All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 525 Ellingsworth Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
525 Ellingsworth Ln
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

525 Ellingsworth Ln

525 Ellingsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 Ellingsworth Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1-car garage! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout! The living room has neutral carpet and open to the kitchen with black appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining area. The upper level includes the master suite with bathroom, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry are located upstairs. Close to Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, uptown and easy access to interstates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have any available units?
525 Ellingsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have?
Some of 525 Ellingsworth Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Ellingsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
525 Ellingsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Ellingsworth Ln pet-friendly?
No, 525 Ellingsworth Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 525 Ellingsworth Ln offers parking.
Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Ellingsworth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have a pool?
No, 525 Ellingsworth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 525 Ellingsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Ellingsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Ellingsworth Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte