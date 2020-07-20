5242 Coffeeberry Lane

Amenities
Beautiful home featuring living space mostly on main level in popular Applegate community! This 3 bedroom + bonus and 3 full-bath house has over 2800 heated square feet w/ 9 foot ceilings throughout! Situated on a corner lot w/ a 2-car garage, this house is located within minutes to Center City, easy access to I-485 and convenient to many of Charlotte's shopping, grocers and restaurants! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast combo area w/ bright and airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN to great room and dining room. Separate office/den on the main level w/ amazing master bedroom space w/ ensuite bath. AMAZING 600+ sq ft BONUS ROOM on 2nd floor with full bath allows perfect space for guests or a 2nd master suite! The Applegate community amenities include a large pool and play ground. Come & see this beautiful home before it is too late! Ready for occupancy- June 1st