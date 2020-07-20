All apartments in Charlotte
5242 Coffeeberry Lane
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

5242 Coffeeberry Lane

5242 Coffeeberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5242 Coffeeberry Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home featuring living space mostly on main level in popular Applegate community! This 3 bedroom + bonus and 3 full-bath house has over 2800 heated square feet w/ 9 foot ceilings throughout! Situated on a corner lot w/ a 2-car garage, this house is located within minutes to Center City, easy access to I-485 and convenient to many of Charlotte's shopping, grocers and restaurants! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast combo area w/ bright and airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN to great room and dining room. Separate office/den on the main level w/ amazing master bedroom space w/ ensuite bath. AMAZING 600+ sq ft BONUS ROOM on 2nd floor with full bath allows perfect space for guests or a 2nd master suite! The Applegate community amenities include a large pool and play ground. Come & see this beautiful home before it is too late! Ready for occupancy- June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have any available units?
5242 Coffeeberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have?
Some of 5242 Coffeeberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Coffeeberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Coffeeberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Coffeeberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane offers parking.
Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane has a pool.
Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Coffeeberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5242 Coffeeberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
