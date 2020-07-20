5242 Coffeeberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home featuring living space mostly on main level in popular Applegate community! This 3 bedroom + bonus and 3 full-bath house has over 2800 heated square feet w/ 9 foot ceilings throughout! Situated on a corner lot w/ a 2-car garage, this house is located within minutes to Center City, easy access to I-485 and convenient to many of Charlotte's shopping, grocers and restaurants! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast combo area w/ bright and airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN to great room and dining room. Separate office/den on the main level w/ amazing master bedroom space w/ ensuite bath. AMAZING 600+ sq ft BONUS ROOM on 2nd floor with full bath allows perfect space for guests or a 2nd master suite! The Applegate community amenities include a large pool and play ground. Come & see this beautiful home before it is too late! Ready for occupancy- June 1st