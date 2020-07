Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful 4 Br Home in Oakdale of North Charlotte! - Brown & Glenn Realty Co. has a great home for rent in the Oakdale community, located off of Peachtree & Oakdale Road! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage, and 1,450 square feet. Freshly painted, hardwood, newer appliances. Spacious living room, dining room with rear patio access. Laundry room with garage access, and a half bath downstairs. Master suite has lots of closet space and a garden tub.



(RLNE4807351)