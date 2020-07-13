5225 Fairvista Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUNROOM, 5 BRS & BONUS, FENCED!! - Property Id: 130898



First Floor Master Suite & Upstairs has 4 Additional Bedrooms + Huge Bonus & walk-in Storage / Upgrades: Beautiful Cherry Cabinet Kitchen, Corian Countertops overlooking Keeping Room & Breakfast with Bay Window / Sunroom & adjoining Deck overlooking fenced backyard / Master suite has bay window, his and her closets + Upgraded Master Bath with Whirlpool tub & full glass enclosure shower / Large laundry has Tile floors & additional cabinets / Ceiling fans in ALL Bedrooms / 18x22 Bonus Room has 3 closets + finished heated & cooled storage room / Crawlspace has high ceiling to walk under & additional storage / Tankless Water Heater / Great neighborhood Schools / Backyard adjoining Large Common Area with is wooded and provides Great Privacy / Appointments available during the week and weekends, schedule your appointment today by calling or texting 704-507-6123

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130898p

Property Id 130898



(RLNE5141699)