Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5225 Fairvista Dr
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

5225 Fairvista Dr

5225 Fairvista Drive
Location

5225 Fairvista Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUNROOM, 5 BRS & BONUS, FENCED!! - Property Id: 130898

First Floor Master Suite & Upstairs has 4 Additional Bedrooms + Huge Bonus & walk-in Storage / Upgrades: Beautiful Cherry Cabinet Kitchen, Corian Countertops overlooking Keeping Room & Breakfast with Bay Window / Sunroom & adjoining Deck overlooking fenced backyard / Master suite has bay window, his and her closets + Upgraded Master Bath with Whirlpool tub & full glass enclosure shower / Large laundry has Tile floors & additional cabinets / Ceiling fans in ALL Bedrooms / 18x22 Bonus Room has 3 closets + finished heated & cooled storage room / Crawlspace has high ceiling to walk under & additional storage / Tankless Water Heater / Great neighborhood Schools / Backyard adjoining Large Common Area with is wooded and provides Great Privacy / Appointments available during the week and weekends, schedule your appointment today by calling or texting 704-507-6123
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130898p
Property Id 130898

(RLNE5141699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Fairvista Dr have any available units?
5225 Fairvista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Fairvista Dr have?
Some of 5225 Fairvista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Fairvista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Fairvista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Fairvista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Fairvista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Fairvista Dr offer parking?
No, 5225 Fairvista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5225 Fairvista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Fairvista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Fairvista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Fairvista Dr has a pool.
Does 5225 Fairvista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5225 Fairvista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Fairvista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Fairvista Dr has units with dishwashers.
