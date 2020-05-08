5224 Amity Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely Community with large trees and inviting atmosphere plays home to this great ground floor Unit with Laminate wood floors throughout, and private back patio. Other features include a large open family area with views into dining room, an eat in kitchen with window into dining room, and 2 bedrooms with on suite bathrooms. Make an appointment to view it now and then apply online. Fireplace is not operable and cannot be used. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com