Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

5224 Amity Springs Drive

Location

5224 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Lovely Community with large trees and inviting atmosphere plays home to this great ground floor Unit with Laminate wood floors throughout, and private back patio. Other features include a large open family area with views into dining room, an eat in kitchen with window into dining room, and 2 bedrooms with on suite bathrooms. Make an appointment to view it now and then apply online. Fireplace is not operable and cannot be used. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5224 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5224 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5224 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5224 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5224 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Amity Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
