Charlotte, NC
522 W Kingston Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

522 W Kingston Ave

522 West Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

522 West Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
LOCATION!!! Wilmore 2 bd/2ba Walkable to Southend. Newly Renovated Brick Bungalow in Historic Wilmore. Minutes to Uptown, walking distance to Booming Southend shops and restaurants, 1 Mile to Panthers Stadium. Open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms remodeled with modern finishes. Big Fenced-in backyard with deck and fire pit perfect for Barbeques and entertaining. Large front porch. Great Schools: Dilworth Elementary and Myers Park High. Be in the Heart of the Best of Charlotte in a Single-Family Home with Space and Privacy! Landlord covers Lawn Maintenance!!!

(RLNE5570219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W Kingston Ave have any available units?
522 W Kingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W Kingston Ave have?
Some of 522 W Kingston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Kingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W Kingston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 522 W Kingston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 522 W Kingston Ave offers parking.
Does 522 W Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 W Kingston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 522 W Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 522 W Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 W Kingston Ave has units with dishwashers.
