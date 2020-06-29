522 W Kingston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill

LOCATION!!! Wilmore 2 bd/2ba Walkable to Southend. Newly Renovated Brick Bungalow in Historic Wilmore. Minutes to Uptown, walking distance to Booming Southend shops and restaurants, 1 Mile to Panthers Stadium. Open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms remodeled with modern finishes. Big Fenced-in backyard with deck and fire pit perfect for Barbeques and entertaining. Large front porch. Great Schools: Dilworth Elementary and Myers Park High. Be in the Heart of the Best of Charlotte in a Single-Family Home with Space and Privacy! Landlord covers Lawn Maintenance!!!



