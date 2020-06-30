All apartments in Charlotte
5215 Rolling Oak Ln
5215 Rolling Oak Ln

5215 Rolling Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Rolling Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready home located in the Rolling Oak Subdivision! - This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: welcoming covered porch on the front of the home, eat in kitchen, hardwood flooring in the main living space, master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, fenced and spacious back yard with a great covered patio area and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard care.

(RLNE5272690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have any available units?
5215 Rolling Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have?
Some of 5215 Rolling Oak Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Rolling Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Rolling Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Rolling Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Rolling Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Rolling Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

