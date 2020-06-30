5215 Rolling Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready home located in the Rolling Oak Subdivision! - This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: welcoming covered porch on the front of the home, eat in kitchen, hardwood flooring in the main living space, master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, fenced and spacious back yard with a great covered patio area and so much more. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/yard care.



(RLNE5272690)