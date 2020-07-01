521 Winston St

Amenities
Winston St - 2BR - Property Id: 190665
2BR/1bath on quiet street in Tryon Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup, garage for storage. Property also has a large back yard. Rent is $950/month with a $950 security deposit. Applicants should have verifiable income of $2,850/month and clean rental history for the past 3 years. There is a $45 application fee to cover the costs of credit and background check. The home will be available on Dec 20th.
No Pets Allowed
