Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

521 Winston St

521 Winston Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 Winston Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Winston St - 2BR - Property Id: 190665

2BR/1bath on quiet street in Tryon Hills neighborhood. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup, garage for storage. Property also has a large back yard. Rent is $950/month with a $950 security deposit. Applicants should have verifiable income of $2,850/month and clean rental history for the past 3 years. There is a $45 application fee to cover the costs of credit and background check. The home will be available on Dec 20th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190665
Property Id 190665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5403158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Winston St have any available units?
521 Winston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Winston St have?
Some of 521 Winston St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Winston St currently offering any rent specials?
521 Winston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Winston St pet-friendly?
No, 521 Winston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 521 Winston St offer parking?
Yes, 521 Winston St offers parking.
Does 521 Winston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Winston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Winston St have a pool?
No, 521 Winston St does not have a pool.
Does 521 Winston St have accessible units?
No, 521 Winston St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Winston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Winston St does not have units with dishwashers.

