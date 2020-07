Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Thoughtfully updated while keeping the charm of this adorable home. Located in the Beechwood Acres community conveniently close to schools, Interstate access, restaurants, 15 minutes to Uptown, the list goes on and on!

Excellent floorplan offering 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Large living area. Call today for your private showing!