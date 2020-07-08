All apartments in Charlotte
519 Old Mill Road

519 Old Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

519 Old Mill Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SELF-TOUR - OPTIMIST PARK - 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM - THREE STORY TOWNHOME

This modern townhome features 2 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage. The entry level has a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. The 2nd floor has an open layout with gourmet kitchen, dining area and family room making the perfect setting for entertaining. The 3rd level offers a lavish owner’s suite with double vanities, walk in shower with tile surround and walk in closet. This floor also has a secondary bedroom with its own private bathroom. Parkwood Square offers low maintenance townhome living in the center of where you want to be! Conveniently located just steps away from the Lynx light rail at Parkwood Station and just a short walk to the vibrant and booming NoDa area

THIS PROPERTY IS A NEW BUILD IN A NEW DEVELOPMENT. WE SUGGEST DOWNLOADING WAZE APP. GOOGLEMAPS HAS NOT ADDED THE STREET YET. LOOK FOR BOTTOMLINE SIGNS AS DIRECTIONALS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Old Mill Road have any available units?
519 Old Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 519 Old Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
519 Old Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Old Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 519 Old Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 519 Old Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 519 Old Mill Road offers parking.
Does 519 Old Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Old Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Old Mill Road have a pool?
No, 519 Old Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 519 Old Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 519 Old Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Old Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Old Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Old Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Old Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

