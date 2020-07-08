519 Old Mill Road

Amenities

This modern townhome features 2 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage. The entry level has a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. The 2nd floor has an open layout with gourmet kitchen, dining area and family room making the perfect setting for entertaining. The 3rd level offers a lavish owner’s suite with double vanities, walk in shower with tile surround and walk in closet. This floor also has a secondary bedroom with its own private bathroom. Parkwood Square offers low maintenance townhome living in the center of where you want to be! Conveniently located just steps away from the Lynx light rail at Parkwood Station and just a short walk to the vibrant and booming NoDa area



