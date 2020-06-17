All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

517 North Graham Street

517 North Graham Street · (980) 201-4794
Location

517 North Graham Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
Stunning two bedroom two and half bath condo in uptown Charlotte! Located in the back of the complex this first floor condo offers a modern kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops, and a large living area. Large unit w/ the popular double master floorplan, each having a full bath & closet space. Unit comes with washer and dryer at no additional cost. Outside private patio for entertaining. Fourth Ward Square is convenient to downtown's attractions & the NC Music Factory. Complex amenities include Pool, Clubhouse, and Fire Pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 North Graham Street have any available units?
517 North Graham Street has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 North Graham Street have?
Some of 517 North Graham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 North Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 North Graham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 North Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 North Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 517 North Graham Street offer parking?
No, 517 North Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 North Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 North Graham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 North Graham Street have a pool?
Yes, 517 North Graham Street has a pool.
Does 517 North Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 517 North Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 North Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 North Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
