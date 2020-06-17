517 North Graham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool

Stunning two bedroom two and half bath condo in uptown Charlotte! Located in the back of the complex this first floor condo offers a modern kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops, and a large living area. Large unit w/ the popular double master floorplan, each having a full bath & closet space. Unit comes with washer and dryer at no additional cost. Outside private patio for entertaining. Fourth Ward Square is convenient to downtown's attractions & the NC Music Factory. Complex amenities include Pool, Clubhouse, and Fire Pit.