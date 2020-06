Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

2 Story open Great room, large Kitchen, downstairs features Tile throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms, fresh paint. Easy access to Freedom Drive and Uptown. Convenient to several Bus lines. This small Community of Townhomes is set up of 18 complexes (only 2 Units each). We are looking for a long term Tenant that will make this his/her home.