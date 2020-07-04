5126 Livermore Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Marlwood neighborhood, just off W.T. Harris and Lawyers Rd. It is close to many local shopping and dining establishments.



Available for a November 22, 2019 move-in



This home features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Dining room

* Central air & heat

* Wash & dryer connections

* 2 Car garage/ driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are allowed with owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools:

Albemarle Road Elementary

Albemarle Road Middle

Independence High