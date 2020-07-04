All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5126 Livermore Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:40 PM

5126 Livermore Lane

5126 Livermore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Livermore Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Marlwood neighborhood, just off W.T. Harris and Lawyers Rd. It is close to many local shopping and dining establishments.

Available for a November 22, 2019 move-in

This home features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Dining room
* Central air & heat
* Wash & dryer connections
* 2 Car garage/ driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets are allowed with owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools:
Albemarle Road Elementary
Albemarle Road Middle
Independence High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Livermore Lane have any available units?
5126 Livermore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 Livermore Lane have?
Some of 5126 Livermore Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Livermore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Livermore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Livermore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 Livermore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5126 Livermore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Livermore Lane offers parking.
Does 5126 Livermore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Livermore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Livermore Lane have a pool?
No, 5126 Livermore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Livermore Lane have accessible units?
No, 5126 Livermore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Livermore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 Livermore Lane has units with dishwashers.

