Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super cute Duplex in the heart of Montford and Selwyn area. New paint, lighting and tile in bathroom. Updated kitchen and bath and a fenced in private backyard. Includes Refrigerator and Microwave. Location is ideal close to many great restaurants, shopping, bars, bowling, movies and Greenway. Trail entrance to Marion Diehl /Queens complex at the end of the street. Great for riding bikes and walking! A must see that will go fast!