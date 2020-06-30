510 N. McDowell Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome with Uptown Views! - Located in First Ward is a 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome with an incredible uptown view. Property features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room and is equipped with granite countertops, island, and black appliances. Nice hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, large bathroom, and a balcony with a breathtaking city skyline view. Washer/dryer included. One-car attached garage. Water Included, tenant responsible for electricity.



Pets are conditional. Call us today to schedule a tour!



