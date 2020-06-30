All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 510 N. McDowell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
510 N. McDowell Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

510 N. McDowell Street

510 North Mcdowell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
First Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 North Mcdowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhome with Uptown Views! - Located in First Ward is a 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome with an incredible uptown view. Property features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room and is equipped with granite countertops, island, and black appliances. Nice hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, large bathroom, and a balcony with a breathtaking city skyline view. Washer/dryer included. One-car attached garage. Water Included, tenant responsible for electricity.

Pets are conditional. Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5459096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N. McDowell Street have any available units?
510 N. McDowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N. McDowell Street have?
Some of 510 N. McDowell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N. McDowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 N. McDowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N. McDowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 N. McDowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 510 N. McDowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 N. McDowell Street offers parking.
Does 510 N. McDowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N. McDowell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N. McDowell Street have a pool?
No, 510 N. McDowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 N. McDowell Street have accessible units?
No, 510 N. McDowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N. McDowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N. McDowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte