506 W. Kingston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable brick bungalow in Wilmore is conveniently located near the corner of S. Mint St. and West Blvd., just blocks from uptown!



Gleaming hardwood floors accent the interior. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island, and granite counter tops. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with pendant lighting, which overlooks the living area embellished with a modern fireplace. The updated, tiled baths have tiled surrounds in the shower/tub areas. The bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck in the private back yard!



Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**