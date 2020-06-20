All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 506 W. Kingston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
506 W. Kingston Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

506 W. Kingston Ave

506 West Kingston Avenue · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

506 West Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable brick bungalow in Wilmore is conveniently located near the corner of S. Mint St. and West Blvd., just blocks from uptown!

Gleaming hardwood floors accent the interior. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island, and granite counter tops. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar with pendant lighting, which overlooks the living area embellished with a modern fireplace. The updated, tiled baths have tiled surrounds in the shower/tub areas. The bedrooms are spacious with great closet space. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck in the private back yard!

Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W. Kingston Ave have any available units?
506 W. Kingston Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 W. Kingston Ave have?
Some of 506 W. Kingston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W. Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 W. Kingston Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W. Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 W. Kingston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 506 W. Kingston Ave offer parking?
No, 506 W. Kingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 506 W. Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W. Kingston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W. Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 506 W. Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 W. Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 W. Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W. Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 W. Kingston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 506 W. Kingston Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity