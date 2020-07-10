505 Justice Farm Drive

Amenities

BRAND SPANKING NEW!!! Welcome home to Justice Farms Townhomes in Sneads Ferry. This beautiful brand new townhome is located just minutes from Topsail Beach, Stone Bay, MARSOC, and New River Air Station. Just over 1100 square foot of living space provides perfectly sized rooms and you are going to fall in love as soon as you step inside. Nice open living room, dining room and kitchen makes the downstairs feel much larger than it is. Upstairs you have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bath has dual vanities and a bath tub to soak away your worries. Oh did I mention the laundry room is upstairs? That's because we don't want you to have to carry the heavy laundry basket up and down the stairs. No washer and dryer? Don't worry, the homeowner had a brand new set installed for tenant use. Sliding glass door in the kitchen leads to your covered back porch and privacy fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this great home because it is vacant and move in ready.***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. Pets must be over 1 year old and under 20 pounds.***