All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 505 Justice Farm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
505 Justice Farm Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

505 Justice Farm Drive

505 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
BRAND SPANKING NEW!!! Welcome home to Justice Farms Townhomes in Sneads Ferry. This beautiful brand new townhome is located just minutes from Topsail Beach, Stone Bay, MARSOC, and New River Air Station. Just over 1100 square foot of living space provides perfectly sized rooms and you are going to fall in love as soon as you step inside. Nice open living room, dining room and kitchen makes the downstairs feel much larger than it is. Upstairs you have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bath has dual vanities and a bath tub to soak away your worries. Oh did I mention the laundry room is upstairs? That's because we don't want you to have to carry the heavy laundry basket up and down the stairs. No washer and dryer? Don't worry, the homeowner had a brand new set installed for tenant use. Sliding glass door in the kitchen leads to your covered back porch and privacy fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this great home because it is vacant and move in ready.***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. Pets must be over 1 year old and under 20 pounds.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Justice Farm Drive have any available units?
505 Justice Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Justice Farm Drive have?
Some of 505 Justice Farm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Justice Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Justice Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Justice Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Justice Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Justice Farm Drive offer parking?
No, 505 Justice Farm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 505 Justice Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Justice Farm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Justice Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Justice Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Justice Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Justice Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Justice Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Justice Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte