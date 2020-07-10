5046 Silabert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom House! - You will LOVE this one! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Hardwoods in den and bedrooms upstairs. 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, patio and terrific location.



One dog under 25 lbs. will be considered, sorry no cats. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Oversized master bedroom suite with sitting area, large walk in closet, separate shower and tub. Large second BR w/walk in closet; large third bedrooms; Community pool.



Minutes to Uptown, SouthPark and short hop to Independence Expressway.



No Cats Allowed



