Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5046 Silabert Avenue

5046 Silabert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5046 Silabert Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom House! - You will LOVE this one! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Hardwoods in den and bedrooms upstairs. 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, patio and terrific location.

One dog under 25 lbs. will be considered, sorry no cats. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Oversized master bedroom suite with sitting area, large walk in closet, separate shower and tub. Large second BR w/walk in closet; large third bedrooms; Community pool.

Minutes to Uptown, SouthPark and short hop to Independence Expressway.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 Silabert Avenue have any available units?
5046 Silabert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 Silabert Avenue have?
Some of 5046 Silabert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 Silabert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5046 Silabert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 Silabert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 Silabert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5046 Silabert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5046 Silabert Avenue offers parking.
Does 5046 Silabert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5046 Silabert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 Silabert Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5046 Silabert Avenue has a pool.
Does 5046 Silabert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5046 Silabert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 Silabert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 Silabert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

