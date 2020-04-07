5032 Peco Road

Amenities

4 Bedroom with Loft Bonus In Stone Creek Ranch

Located in Stone Creek Ranch Subdivision is a gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 full bath home. Property features a formal living room and dining room. The open living room has vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Eat-in-Kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite is extremely spacious with his and her walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Open area loft upstairs is a versatile space. 2 car garage, fenced back yard. This home is a must-see!



