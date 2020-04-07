All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5032 Peco Road

5032 Peco Road · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Peco Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom with Loft Bonus In Stone Creek Ranch -
Located in Stone Creek Ranch Subdivision is a gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 full bath home. Property features a formal living room and dining room. The open living room has vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Eat-in-Kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite is extremely spacious with his and her walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Open area loft upstairs is a versatile space. 2 car garage, fenced back yard. This home is a must-see!

(RLNE2443979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Peco Road have any available units?
5032 Peco Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Peco Road have?
Some of 5032 Peco Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Peco Road currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Peco Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Peco Road pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Peco Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5032 Peco Road offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Peco Road offers parking.
Does 5032 Peco Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Peco Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Peco Road have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Peco Road has a pool.
Does 5032 Peco Road have accessible units?
No, 5032 Peco Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Peco Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Peco Road does not have units with dishwashers.
