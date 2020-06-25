All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
5026 Abode Lily Lane
5026 Abode Lily Lane

5026 Abode Lilly Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5026 Abode Lilly Ln, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This adorable 1-story home with a 2-car garage in Applegate features an open plan with lots of natural light, soaring 10 foot ceilings and 2 inch blinds throughout. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath plan includes an extra-large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, a center island, a breakfast area with a bay window, an adjacent dining area, and an arched pass-though into the great room with a fireplace. The office with double doors off of the foyer is also ideal for use as a den.

The luxurious master suite features a tray ceiling with heavy molding, a sitting area with a bay window, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a separate tiled shower and a private water closet. The spacious bedrooms and large mud room offer lots of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in the large, flat back yard, or take advantage of community amenities including a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have any available units?
5026 Abode Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have?
Some of 5026 Abode Lily Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Abode Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Abode Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Abode Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Abode Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Abode Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Abode Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5026 Abode Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 5026 Abode Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Abode Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Abode Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.
