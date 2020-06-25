5026 Abode Lily Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This adorable 1-story home with a 2-car garage in Applegate features an open plan with lots of natural light, soaring 10 foot ceilings and 2 inch blinds throughout. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath plan includes an extra-large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, a tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, a center island, a breakfast area with a bay window, an adjacent dining area, and an arched pass-though into the great room with a fireplace. The office with double doors off of the foyer is also ideal for use as a den.



The luxurious master suite features a tray ceiling with heavy molding, a sitting area with a bay window, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a separate tiled shower and a private water closet. The spacious bedrooms and large mud room offer lots of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in the large, flat back yard, or take advantage of community amenities including a pool.