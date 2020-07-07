5020 Sardis Rd #M

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom Condo in South Park - Located in the Essex Community is a lower level updated condo across from the community pool. Freshly painted 1 BR features a large walk-in closet. Galley kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a bar area that opens to a large cozy living room with a fireplace. Washer/Dryer included. Across the street from Fresh Market and several restaurants.



Pets are conditional. Water included.



(RLNE5295054)