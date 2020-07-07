1 Bedroom Condo in South Park - Located in the Essex Community is a lower level updated condo across from the community pool. Freshly painted 1 BR features a large walk-in closet. Galley kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a bar area that opens to a large cozy living room with a fireplace. Washer/Dryer included. Across the street from Fresh Market and several restaurants.
Pets are conditional. Water included.
(RLNE5295054)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have any available units?
5020 Sardis Rd #M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have?
Some of 5020 Sardis Rd #M's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Sardis Rd #M currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Sardis Rd #M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Sardis Rd #M pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Sardis Rd #M is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M offer parking?
No, 5020 Sardis Rd #M does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5020 Sardis Rd #M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have a pool?
Yes, 5020 Sardis Rd #M has a pool.
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have accessible units?
No, 5020 Sardis Rd #M does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Sardis Rd #M have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Sardis Rd #M does not have units with dishwashers.
