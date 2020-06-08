All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5020 Coronado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5020 Coronado Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:15 PM

5020 Coronado Drive

5020 Coronado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5020 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN

THIS is the ONE!! Almost too good to be true, this stunning Brick Ranch Home is nestled in the heart of Coventry Woods- a cozy, established neighborhood in Charlotte. It features a wonderful tree canopy, No HOA, and an incredibly convenient location. With a fast and easy commute to Uptown Charlotte, you are also only minutes from of all best restaurants and shops Plaza Midwood and NODA have to offer! The home features refinished hardwood floors, , Brand NEW HVAC, fresh paint, and a convenient layout... Also, the back Terrace is Perfect spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the beautiful, fenced in back yard! Need some outside storage? Check! The detached, 2-car Garage garage is perfect for spot for a Workshop, extra storage, or just parking your cars! Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.

No Section 8

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Purple Tree PM is a good fit for you. www.PurpleTreePM.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Coronado Drive have any available units?
5020 Coronado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Coronado Drive have?
Some of 5020 Coronado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Coronado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Coronado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Coronado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Coronado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Coronado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Coronado Drive offers parking.
Does 5020 Coronado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Coronado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Coronado Drive have a pool?
No, 5020 Coronado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Coronado Drive have accessible units?
No, 5020 Coronado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Coronado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Coronado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte