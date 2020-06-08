5020 Coronado Drive

Amenities

THIS is the ONE!! Almost too good to be true, this stunning Brick Ranch Home is nestled in the heart of Coventry Woods- a cozy, established neighborhood in Charlotte. It features a wonderful tree canopy, No HOA, and an incredibly convenient location. With a fast and easy commute to Uptown Charlotte, you are also only minutes from of all best restaurants and shops Plaza Midwood and NODA have to offer! The home features refinished hardwood floors, , Brand NEW HVAC, fresh paint, and a convenient layout... Also, the back Terrace is Perfect spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the beautiful, fenced in back yard! Need some outside storage? Check! The detached, 2-car Garage garage is perfect for spot for a Workshop, extra storage, or just parking your cars! Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.



No Section 8



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



