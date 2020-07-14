5012 Furman Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated throughout: refinished hardwoods, new paint, newer countertops, & appliances. Large fenced backyard, carport, relaxing deck, & shed. Enjoy one of the largest lots in Madison Park at .53 acres with no maintenance - lawn care included in rent. Energy efficient windows. Madison Park has a superb location - close to Light Rail, Montford, & Park Road Shopping Center. Pets possible with separate $250 non-refundable deposit per pet. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB NEIGHBORS: WE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY. Available now. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent and security ($1450) due up front. Last month due by end of forth month. Sorry, no Section 8. No commercial vehicles or trailers allowed. Owner is a licensed NC Broker. Rental application is in media section.