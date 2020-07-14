All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

5012 Furman Place

5012 Furman Place · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Furman Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated throughout: refinished hardwoods, new paint, newer countertops, & appliances. Large fenced backyard, carport, relaxing deck, & shed. Enjoy one of the largest lots in Madison Park at .53 acres with no maintenance - lawn care included in rent. Energy efficient windows. Madison Park has a superb location - close to Light Rail, Montford, & Park Road Shopping Center. Pets possible with separate $250 non-refundable deposit per pet. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB NEIGHBORS: WE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY. Available now. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent and security ($1450) due up front. Last month due by end of forth month. Sorry, no Section 8. No commercial vehicles or trailers allowed. Owner is a licensed NC Broker. Rental application is in media section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

