Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:17 PM

5000 Erickson Road

5000 Erickson Road · (704) 576-1585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 Erickson Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Oakhurst location at end of Erickson Rd. 2 Bdr. 1 Bath, Den could serve as third bedroom. Has hardwood floors throughout. New lights and ceiling fans in all common areas and bedrooms. New dishwasher in Kitchen. House comes with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Has laundry closet that comes with a stack washer/dryer included in rent. House is energy efficient, has double pane vinyl windows throughout with gas furnace and electric central air conditioning. Fully fenced yard with new crushed stone patio to enjoy barbecuing. Has a one car carport with off street parking. Yard maintenance is included in rent. One year lease required with a $1,450.00 security deposit. Monthly rent is $1,450.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Erickson Road have any available units?
5000 Erickson Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Erickson Road have?
Some of 5000 Erickson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Erickson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Erickson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Erickson Road pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Erickson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5000 Erickson Road offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Erickson Road does offer parking.
Does 5000 Erickson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Erickson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Erickson Road have a pool?
No, 5000 Erickson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Erickson Road have accessible units?
No, 5000 Erickson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Erickson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Erickson Road has units with dishwashers.
