5000 Erickson Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Oakhurst location at end of Erickson Rd. 2 Bdr. 1 Bath, Den could serve as third bedroom. Has hardwood floors throughout. New lights and ceiling fans in all common areas and bedrooms. New dishwasher in Kitchen. House comes with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Has laundry closet that comes with a stack washer/dryer included in rent. House is energy efficient, has double pane vinyl windows throughout with gas furnace and electric central air conditioning. Fully fenced yard with new crushed stone patio to enjoy barbecuing. Has a one car carport with off street parking. Yard maintenance is included in rent. One year lease required with a $1,450.00 security deposit. Monthly rent is $1,450.00