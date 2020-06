Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Large Olde Providence Home For Rent! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom house in Olde Providence available for Rent Immediatly. This house has hardwood floors throughout, updated Kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinetry, wine chiller, stainless appliances and more. Bathrooms have updated ceramic tile features. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard, deck, 2 Car garage and cul-de-sac lot complete this wonderful house! Call 704-814-0461 to set an appointment.



(RLNE3996695)