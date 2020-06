Amenities

Three bedroom and two bath

Three bedroom and two bath Condo located in the South Park area. Features galley kitchen offers bar area that opens to living room with fireplace. Conveniently located minutes away from all South Park shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Less than 3 miles to South Park Mall and both CMC and Novant Hospital campuses.