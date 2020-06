Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

- South Hill - Sought after end unit. Plenty of natural lighting, hardwood floors, large covered front porch, two car garage, open two story great room with built-ins and gas fireplace, spacious dining room and kitchen with granite & tile, and large master suite with vaulted ceiling. Community has a pool and is very close to Southpark shopping and dining.



Directions: Off Sharonview Rd



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668462)