4919 Curtiswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly located and just updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet street close to the new LYNX Blue Line transit, shopping, I-85, Uptown, Plaza-Midwood and Noda! Updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. New paint, updated laminate wood flooring. Tons of natural light and great rocking chair front porch. Large backyard with plenty of privacy and room to play. New range hood, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Interior to be professionally cleaned before occupancy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.