/
Charlotte, NC
/
4919 Curtiswood Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:06 PM

4919 Curtiswood Drive

4919 Curtiswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Curtiswood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Perfectly located and just updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet street close to the new LYNX Blue Line transit, shopping, I-85, Uptown, Plaza-Midwood and Noda! Updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. New paint, updated laminate wood flooring. Tons of natural light and great rocking chair front porch. Large backyard with plenty of privacy and room to play. New range hood, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Interior to be professionally cleaned before occupancy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have any available units?
4919 Curtiswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have?
Some of 4919 Curtiswood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Curtiswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Curtiswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Curtiswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Curtiswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive offer parking?
No, 4919 Curtiswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4919 Curtiswood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have a pool?
No, 4919 Curtiswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4919 Curtiswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Curtiswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Curtiswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
