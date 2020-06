Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideal Location! The Essex development is at the corner of Fairview and Sardis, directly across Sardis from the newly renovated Fresh Market shopping complex. 2 bedroom, 2 ba condo, split floor plan, perfect for roommates. Minutes to Uptown, Cotswold, SouthPark! Sparkling pool just steps away from this unit. Pets conditional must be 15 lbs or less per HOA. $40 application fee for credit and background check