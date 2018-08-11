Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM
1 of 24
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C
4829 Spring Lake Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4829 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
w/d hookup
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Charlotte Condominium available for Rent - 2 Bedroom Condo w/appliances, laundry hook-up, with Clubhouse and Community Pool. Close to shopping, and public transportation.
(RLNE4233237)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have any available units?
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C offer parking?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C has a pool.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
