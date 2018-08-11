All apartments in Charlotte
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C

Location

4829 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Charlotte Condominium available for Rent - 2 Bedroom Condo w/appliances, laundry hook-up, with Clubhouse and Community Pool. Close to shopping, and public transportation.

(RLNE4233237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have any available units?
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C offer parking?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C has a pool.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 Spring Lake Drive Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
