Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4825 Banfshire Road

4825 Banfshire Road · (704) 614-1474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4825 Banfshire Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4825 Banfshire Road · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Great, 3-bed / 2 full bath location off the Plaza just minutes to NODA and Uptown - PET-FRIENDLY! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Quiet cul de sac neighborhood off The Plaza. Just minutes to NODA, Uptown, and all that Charlotte has to offer. Wooded lot adjoins with Briarwood Community Park. CLEAN house with spacious floor plan suited for entertaining. Slide outside for a barbecue or relax on your deck. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (frig, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer).

(RLNE5809971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Banfshire Road have any available units?
4825 Banfshire Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Banfshire Road have?
Some of 4825 Banfshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Banfshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Banfshire Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Banfshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Banfshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Banfshire Road offer parking?
No, 4825 Banfshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 4825 Banfshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Banfshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Banfshire Road have a pool?
No, 4825 Banfshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Banfshire Road have accessible units?
No, 4825 Banfshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Banfshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Banfshire Road has units with dishwashers.
