4825 Banfshire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Great, 3-bed / 2 full bath location off the Plaza just minutes to NODA and Uptown - PET-FRIENDLY! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Quiet cul de sac neighborhood off The Plaza. Just minutes to NODA, Uptown, and all that Charlotte has to offer. Wooded lot adjoins with Briarwood Community Park. CLEAN house with spacious floor plan suited for entertaining. Slide outside for a barbecue or relax on your deck. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (frig, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer).



