4821 Northaven Dr

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to uptown .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in



This home features:



* Living room

* Dining room

* Kitchen with a fridge and stove

* Washer & dryer hook ups

* Central air & heat

* Storage closet

* Storage shed

* Handicap ramp

* Fenced in backyard

* Driveway



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Highland renaissance academy

Martin luther king jr middle

Garinger high school