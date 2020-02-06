All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

4821 Northaven Dr

4821 Northaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4821 Northaven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to uptown .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in

This home features:

* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with a fridge and stove
* Washer & dryer hook ups
* Central air & heat
* Storage closet
* Storage shed
* Handicap ramp
* Fenced in backyard
* Driveway

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Highland renaissance academy
Martin luther king jr middle
Garinger high school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Northaven Dr have any available units?
4821 Northaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Northaven Dr have?
Some of 4821 Northaven Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Northaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Northaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Northaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Northaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Northaven Dr offer parking?
No, 4821 Northaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Northaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Northaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Northaven Dr have a pool?
No, 4821 Northaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Northaven Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 4821 Northaven Dr has accessible units.
Does 4821 Northaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Northaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
