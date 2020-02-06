4821 Northaven Dr

Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home . Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to uptown .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in
This home features:
* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen with a fridge and stove
* Washer & dryer hook ups
* Central air & heat
* Storage closet
* Storage shed
* Handicap ramp
* Fenced in backyard
* Driveway
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Highland renaissance academy
Martin luther king jr middle
Garinger high school