Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pool garage

4819 Bridle Ridge Lane Available 05/15/19 Spacious 4 bedroom! - Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom available for rent! This home has plenty of yard space and parking in the driveway, plus a garage! It is conveniently located just off of WWT Harris Blvd, shopping, restaurants and grocery stores!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751756)