Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4819 Bridle Ridge Lane

4819 Bridle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Bridle Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4819 Bridle Ridge Lane Available 05/15/19 Spacious 4 bedroom! - Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom available for rent! This home has plenty of yard space and parking in the driveway, plus a garage! It is conveniently located just off of WWT Harris Blvd, shopping, restaurants and grocery stores!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have any available units?
4819 Bridle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Bridle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 Bridle Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
