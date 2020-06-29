4807 Elder Avenue

3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom house on beautiful quiet street in Oakhurst. Great location close to Common Market and Uptown Charlotte.
3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom hardwood floors fresh paint remodeled kitchen dishwasher large deck large backyard garage and possible workshop/paint studio/SheShed space
rent $1395/month security deposit $1500. Available Immediately. You can schedule an automated showing anytime using rently.com. Please register at rently.com and then request a passcode to visit property.contact with any questions ravenhomessllc@gmail.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
