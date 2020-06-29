4807 Elder Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Oakhurst Location!!



3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom house on beautiful quiet street in Oakhurst. Great location close to Common Market and Uptown Charlotte.



3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom

hardwood floors

fresh paint

remodeled kitchen

dishwasher

large deck

large backyard

garage and possible workshop/paint studio/SheShed space



rent $1395/month

security deposit $1500.

Available Immediately.

You can schedule an automated showing anytime using rently.com. Please register at rently.com and then request a passcode to visit property.contact with any questions ravenhomessllc@gmail.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.