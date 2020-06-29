All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:39 AM

4807 Elder Avenue

4807 Elder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Elder Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

Amazing Oakhurst Location!!

3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom house on beautiful quiet street in Oakhurst. Great location close to Common Market and Uptown Charlotte.

3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom
hardwood floors
fresh paint
remodeled kitchen
dishwasher
large deck
large backyard
garage and possible workshop/paint studio/SheShed space

rent $1395/month
security deposit $1500.
Available Immediately.
You can schedule an automated showing anytime using rently.com. Please register at rently.com and then request a passcode to visit property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Elder Avenue have any available units?
4807 Elder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Elder Avenue have?
Some of 4807 Elder Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Elder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Elder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Elder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Elder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Elder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Elder Avenue offers parking.
Does 4807 Elder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Elder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Elder Avenue have a pool?
No, 4807 Elder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Elder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4807 Elder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Elder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4807 Elder Avenue has units with dishwashers.
