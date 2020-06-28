All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 28 2020

4751 Abendego Road

4751 Abendego Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4751 Abendego Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Caldwell Farms - Beautiful Cal Atlantic home built in 2018 in a desirable community available for rent. Open plan first floor has one bedroom with full bathroom, breakfast area with formal dinning room, first floor also has solid surface flooring. Kitchen has gas burning stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops an granite island.Second floor has a large loft for recreation and relaxation, master bedroom and three other bedrooms.

Home is conveniently located near I-485, Concord Mills Mall, University, and downtown Harrisburg. 12 miles to downtown charlotte, 5 miles or approximately 10 minutes to UNCC, and 6 miles to UNCC light rail station.

(RLNE4448148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

