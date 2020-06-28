4751 Abendego Road

Amenities

New 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Caldwell Farms - Beautiful Cal Atlantic home built in 2018 in a desirable community available for rent. Open plan first floor has one bedroom with full bathroom, breakfast area with formal dinning room, first floor also has solid surface flooring. Kitchen has gas burning stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops an granite island.Second floor has a large loft for recreation and relaxation, master bedroom and three other bedrooms.



Home is conveniently located near I-485, Concord Mills Mall, University, and downtown Harrisburg. 12 miles to downtown charlotte, 5 miles or approximately 10 minutes to UNCC, and 6 miles to UNCC light rail station.



