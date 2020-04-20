Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
4742 Old Lantern Way
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM
4742 Old Lantern Way
4742 Old Lantern Way
No Longer Available
Location
4742 Old Lantern Way, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Candlewood - Recently updated unit minutes from Uptown for less than $1000! Must See! Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator-as is, no repairs or replacements.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5108337)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way have any available units?
4742 Old Lantern Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4742 Old Lantern Way have?
Some of 4742 Old Lantern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4742 Old Lantern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4742 Old Lantern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 Old Lantern Way pet-friendly?
No, 4742 Old Lantern Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way offer parking?
Yes, 4742 Old Lantern Way offers parking.
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4742 Old Lantern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way have a pool?
No, 4742 Old Lantern Way does not have a pool.
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way have accessible units?
No, 4742 Old Lantern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 Old Lantern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4742 Old Lantern Way has units with dishwashers.
