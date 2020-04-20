4742 Old Lantern Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Candlewood - Recently updated unit minutes from Uptown for less than $1000! Must See! Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator-as is, no repairs or replacements.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108337)