4734 Doris Avenue Available 06/15/20 4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Available 06/15/20: A fantastic 2 Bed / 1 Bath craftsman-style bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood. The exterior features a large 1/3 acre lot with a magnificent oak tree, a fenced back yard, a large front porch and patio. Inside hardwood floors run throughout this cozy home, the bright Kitchen is equipped with all appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher) and the bathroom features a pedestal sink, tile flooring and luxury bath. Additional features: central heat & air, built in 1941; 1100 sf. **Fireplace is decorative-only. ** Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking



Directions: From Uptown - South on 7th St, it becomes Monroe Rd, take a right on Richland Dr, Left on Doris Ave



