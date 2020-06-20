All apartments in Charlotte
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue

4734 Doris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4734 Doris Avenue Available 06/15/20 4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Available 06/15/20: A fantastic 2 Bed / 1 Bath craftsman-style bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood. The exterior features a large 1/3 acre lot with a magnificent oak tree, a fenced back yard, a large front porch and patio. Inside hardwood floors run throughout this cozy home, the bright Kitchen is equipped with all appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher) and the bathroom features a pedestal sink, tile flooring and luxury bath. Additional features: central heat & air, built in 1941; 1100 sf. **Fireplace is decorative-only. ** Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking

Directions: From Uptown - South on 7th St, it becomes Monroe Rd, take a right on Richland Dr, Left on Doris Ave

(RLNE2196143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Doris Avenue have any available units?
4734 Doris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 Doris Avenue have?
Some of 4734 Doris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 Doris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Doris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Doris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4734 Doris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4734 Doris Avenue offer parking?
No, 4734 Doris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4734 Doris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Doris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Doris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4734 Doris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Doris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4734 Doris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Doris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 Doris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
