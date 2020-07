Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c375090b8 ---- Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with tons of updates. Huge back yard and well kept up home. Back shed not included in the rental. Please visit our website, www.allcountypiedmont.com and give us a call for a personalized showing.