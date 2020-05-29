4712 Bryn Athyn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Practically brand new home, less than 2 years old, Enter the beautiful front door of this home to find a very welcoming entry hall with upgraded crown molding and archway that leads to the open kitchen dinning and living area perfect for entertaining, Kitchen has SS Appliances, upgraded cabinetry, Gas convection range, granite countertops and a walk in kitchen. Sliding glass door leads to the fenced back yard. Gas Fireplace in the living room perfect for cozy warm evenings. Second floor you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Large loft area great for kids play area or home office two additional bedrooms and full bath are also on second floor. The third floor is the 4th bedroom with two closets, or us this room as a media room work out room or the man cave. Quiet neighborhood located less than 10 mins to Uptown, less than 2 miles to Interstate 85 and 77. Dont let this home slip away!