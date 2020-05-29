All apartments in Charlotte
4712 Bryn Athyn Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4712 Bryn Athyn Court

4712 Bryn Athyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Bryn Athyn Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Practically brand new home, less than 2 years old, Enter the beautiful front door of this home to find a very welcoming entry hall with upgraded crown molding and archway that leads to the open kitchen dinning and living area perfect for entertaining, Kitchen has SS Appliances, upgraded cabinetry, Gas convection range, granite countertops and a walk in kitchen. Sliding glass door leads to the fenced back yard. Gas Fireplace in the living room perfect for cozy warm evenings. Second floor you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Large loft area great for kids play area or home office two additional bedrooms and full bath are also on second floor. The third floor is the 4th bedroom with two closets, or us this room as a media room work out room or the man cave. Quiet neighborhood located less than 10 mins to Uptown, less than 2 miles to Interstate 85 and 77. Dont let this home slip away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have any available units?
4712 Bryn Athyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have?
Some of 4712 Bryn Athyn Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Bryn Athyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Bryn Athyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Bryn Athyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court offers parking.
Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have a pool?
No, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have accessible units?
No, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Bryn Athyn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Bryn Athyn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
