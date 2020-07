Amenities

Remodeled 3bdr 2 bath ranch in the desirable Collins Park neighborhood. Home boasts a Master Suite edition in the rear of the home, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & hardwoods throughout the home. Home was just freshly repainted and hardwoods were just refinished and stained. Home also has a fully fenced in backyard. No Cats allowed in the home.