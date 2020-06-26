4637 Westridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom Traditional Brick Ranch in West Charlotte - Subdivision: Westchester

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1965

Garage/Parking: Driveway

Pets: Yes with owner's approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Thomasboro Academy Elem., Thomasboro Academy Middle, West Charlotte High School



This traditional brick ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and nearly $1200 square feet. It has a great size living room with large window and hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Master bedroom has private half bath. The home also has a large deck and fenced in back yard. Mature trees keep the home cool in the summer! Located just off of Lanewood and Freedom Dr. Just a short ride to I-85 and minutes to Uptown or the Airport. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1000 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



