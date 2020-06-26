All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4637 Westridge Drive

4637 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4637 Westridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom Traditional Brick Ranch in West Charlotte - Subdivision: Westchester
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Year Built: 1965
Garage/Parking: Driveway
Pets: Yes with owner's approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Thomasboro Academy Elem., Thomasboro Academy Middle, West Charlotte High School

This traditional brick ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and nearly $1200 square feet. It has a great size living room with large window and hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Master bedroom has private half bath. The home also has a large deck and fenced in back yard. Mature trees keep the home cool in the summer! Located just off of Lanewood and Freedom Dr. Just a short ride to I-85 and minutes to Uptown or the Airport. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1000 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4932106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Westridge Drive have any available units?
4637 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 4637 Westridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4637 Westridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4637 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4637 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4637 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4637 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4637 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Westridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
