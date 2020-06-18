Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

4630 Kipling Drive
4630 Kipling Drive

No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4630 Kipling Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Off Sharon Amity - Two bedroom one and a half bath house located off Sharon Amity.
Two car garage with a covered carport and a storage building.
Large covered patio and fenced in yard
(RLNE5298215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have any available units?
4630 Kipling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4630 Kipling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Kipling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Kipling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Kipling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4630 Kipling Drive offers parking.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Kipling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have a pool?
No, 4630 Kipling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have accessible units?
No, 4630 Kipling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Kipling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Kipling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Kipling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
