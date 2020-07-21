4619 Narayan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now renting 4 bedroom spacious home! This two-story foyer opens to the right to reveal a formal living room; an arched opening lead to the dining room.Located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts many unique features including two bedrooms that open to the second floor balcony, bonus room/bedroom with attached bathroom (perfect for an in-law suite), and a downstairs office ideal for working from home.A spacious great room with high ceilings make this a must see. Located just minutes to shopping and restaurants!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.