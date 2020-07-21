All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4619 Narayan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4619 Narayan Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM

4619 Narayan Street

4619 Narayan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4619 Narayan Street, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now renting 4 bedroom spacious home! This two-story foyer opens to the right to reveal a formal living room; an arched opening lead to the dining room.Located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts many unique features including two bedrooms that open to the second floor balcony, bonus room/bedroom with attached bathroom (perfect for an in-law suite), and a downstairs office ideal for working from home.A spacious great room with high ceilings make this a must see. Located just minutes to shopping and restaurants!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Narayan Street have any available units?
4619 Narayan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4619 Narayan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Narayan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Narayan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Narayan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Narayan Street offer parking?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4619 Narayan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Narayan Street have a pool?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Narayan Street have accessible units?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Narayan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 Narayan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 Narayan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte