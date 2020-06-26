All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4614 Craigmoss Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4614 Craigmoss Ln
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4614 Craigmoss Ln

4614 Craigmoss Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4614 Craigmoss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Berewick End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome doesn't disappoint! Within walking distance to shopping, dining grocery, & highways! Beautiful two story great room with new flooring throughout the bottom level, master on main, and customized large master closet! Kitchen features under cabinet lighting, and includes ALL appliances! Lots of open green space for the kids or pets beyond the patio! Upstairs you'll find an open loft AND open bonus room plus 2 more large bedrooms and a bath! Excellent amenities & location!

(RLNE4941089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have any available units?
4614 Craigmoss Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4614 Craigmoss Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Craigmoss Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Craigmoss Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Craigmoss Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln offer parking?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have a pool?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have accessible units?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Craigmoss Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 Craigmoss Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte