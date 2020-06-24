Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4596 Antelope Lane Available 04/01/19 Dual Master Townhome in University - Two bedroom two and a half bath available in Huntington Ridge. Located just off of WT Harris Blvd this home features dual master bedrooms and laundry upstairs and a spacious kitchen with island, gas fireplace, and updated flooring downstairs. Private yard area and access to community pool are also included.



Located just minutes from Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, the UNC Charlotte campus, IBM, Wells Fargo and so much more. Easy access to I-77, I-85, and I-485.



Tenant Occupied. Will be available for move in on April 1st, 2019.



(RLNE2528730)