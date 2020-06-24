All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4596 Antelope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4596 Antelope Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

4596 Antelope Lane

4596 Antelope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4596 Antelope Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4596 Antelope Lane Available 04/01/19 Dual Master Townhome in University - Two bedroom two and a half bath available in Huntington Ridge. Located just off of WT Harris Blvd this home features dual master bedrooms and laundry upstairs and a spacious kitchen with island, gas fireplace, and updated flooring downstairs. Private yard area and access to community pool are also included.

Located just minutes from Northlake Mall, Concord Mills, the UNC Charlotte campus, IBM, Wells Fargo and so much more. Easy access to I-77, I-85, and I-485.

Tenant Occupied. Will be available for move in on April 1st, 2019.

(RLNE2528730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4596 Antelope Lane have any available units?
4596 Antelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4596 Antelope Lane have?
Some of 4596 Antelope Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4596 Antelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4596 Antelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4596 Antelope Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4596 Antelope Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4596 Antelope Lane offer parking?
No, 4596 Antelope Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4596 Antelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4596 Antelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4596 Antelope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4596 Antelope Lane has a pool.
Does 4596 Antelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4596 Antelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4596 Antelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4596 Antelope Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte