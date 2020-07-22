All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM

4550 Hershey St - 2

4550 Hershey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4550 Hershey Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment, Located near North Tyron and Sugar creek and close to shopping minutes from I-85 and public transportation

Available for a December 10 , 2019 move - in

This apartment features

* Kitchen with fridge and stove
* Living room
* Central air and heat
* All electric
* Parking
* Lawn care is included

To schedule a viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings visit www.k2rental.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have any available units?
4550 Hershey St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have?
Some of 4550 Hershey St - 2's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Hershey St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Hershey St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Hershey St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4550 Hershey St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Hershey St - 2 offers parking.
Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Hershey St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have a pool?
No, 4550 Hershey St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4550 Hershey St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Hershey St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 Hershey St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
