454 New Bern Station Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo. Located on South Blvd, Minutes from Uptown in a very tranquil community this would be Perfect for a Uptown professional. Close to Restaurants , Banking , Shopping and the light Rail.



Available for a April 16, 2019 Move - In.



This awesome Condo features:



*Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances

*Granite counter tops

*Hardwood Floors Through out

*Living room / Diningroom Combo

*Balcony

*Washer & Dryer Included

*Walk in closet

*Central Air & Heat

*All Electric

*Top floor unit

*Water , Lawn care & Trash Included

*Parking

*HOA fee is $150 extra per month



Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Let's schedule a tour Today. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



NO PETS!!