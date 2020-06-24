All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
454 New Bern Station Ct.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:52 PM

454 New Bern Station Ct.

454 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

454 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo. Located on South Blvd, Minutes from Uptown in a very tranquil community this would be Perfect for a Uptown professional. Close to Restaurants , Banking , Shopping and the light Rail.

Available for a April 16, 2019 Move - In.

This awesome Condo features:

*Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
*Granite counter tops
*Hardwood Floors Through out
*Living room / Diningroom Combo
*Balcony
*Washer & Dryer Included
*Walk in closet
*Central Air & Heat
*All Electric
*Top floor unit
*Water , Lawn care & Trash Included
*Parking
*HOA fee is $150 extra per month

Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Let's schedule a tour Today. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

