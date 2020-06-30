4518 Nicks Tavern Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable 2 bedroom and 1 bath ranch home nestled on wooded lot. Open floor plan ,recently installed new plank style floors through out. Cathedral ceiling in the great room. Open and spacious floor plan. Island kitchen, gas range. Great backyard perfect for entertaining with paver patio and fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac. Prime location les than 5 minutes to Plaza Midwood and minutes to Uptown. Fireplace is inoperable. non smoking home and pets are conditional with non refundable deposit , restrictions apply.

