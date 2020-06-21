4431 Country Lane

Amenities

elevator fireplace

Luxury 4 Story Mansion - This custom European style home is absolutely loaded with features. Sitting on almost 2 acres of privacy, this home boasts a stunning master suite with built-in wet bar and expansive master bathroom, fireplace on all upper levels, a very high-end chefs kitchen, gleaming hardwoods throughout main and lower levels, heated floors in bathrooms, an elevator, hand painted columns in great room, new landscaping front and back. Convenient to shopping/dining.



This is a must-see. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane Tucker 704-281-6096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4189848)