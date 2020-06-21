All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM

4431 Country Lane

4431 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4431 Country Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
Luxury 4 Story Mansion - This custom European style home is absolutely loaded with features. Sitting on almost 2 acres of privacy, this home boasts a stunning master suite with built-in wet bar and expansive master bathroom, fireplace on all upper levels, a very high-end chefs kitchen, gleaming hardwoods throughout main and lower levels, heated floors in bathrooms, an elevator, hand painted columns in great room, new landscaping front and back. Convenient to shopping/dining.

This is a must-see. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane Tucker 704-281-6096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4189848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Country Lane have any available units?
4431 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4431 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Country Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4431 Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4431 Country Lane offer parking?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4431 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Country Lane have a pool?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4431 Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
